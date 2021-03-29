Weather Blog: Sunny and warm forecast returns Tuesday

Happy Monday everyone!

Sunshine has returned, but winds remain breezy from the northwest into the evening. Cooler air remains with highs today near 40 degrees. Tonight mostly clear skies remain with overnight lows seasonable in the 20s. Winds being to calm down, around 5-10 mph out of the northwest.

Tuesday will feature more sunshine with breezy winds. Winds south 15-20 mph and gusts up to 30mph possible. This will usher in warmer air, allowing us to warm into the lower 60s for afternoon highs. Clouds will begin to increase late Tuesday into Wednesday as showers arrive by Wednesday afternoon. As we move into April fools day, that rainfall may transition over into snowfall, and could be plowable for some locations. This is something we will have to keep a very close eye on.

Enjoy the nice weather.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn