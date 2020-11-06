Weather Blog: Sunny and warm into the weekend

Good Morning!

How are we feeling? I know for me it’s sooo important to turn off the TV, put the phone down and get outside! Mother Nature has provided us a nice late fall treat, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 60’s, so get outside and enjoy it!

Today: A few extra clouds to start the day giving way to mostly sunny skies for the afternoon. Winds are still a little bit breezy out of the south at 5 to 10 mph and there may be a little bit of filtered sunshine for the afternoon as top temps reach the mid 60’s

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a few more clouds and a small chance for a spot sprinkle in northern zones along the international border. Temperatures climb to the mid to upper 60’s

Sunday: You guessed it! Mostly sunny skies and top temperature in the upper 60’s nearing 70°

The mostly sunny weather is sticking around through mid week! And so are the 60’s! Next chance for rain is Wednesday with temperatures back into the 50’s for Thursday

-Skytracker