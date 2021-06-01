Weather Blog: Sunny and warm into Wednesday

Happy Tuesday!

A sunny afternoon has returned along with seasonable temperatures in the mid 70s for most. Tonight a few spotty showers linger early, otherwise mostly clear with lows in the 40s and 50s. Winds remain south at 5-10 mph.

Sunny conditions remain into early Wednesday ahead of another system moving into the region. Southerly winds and sunshine will help temperatures warm into the lower 80s. Clouds begin to increase into the afternoon with showers arriving mainly overnight and into Thursday. Dew points will also climb into the 60s into late week, meaning a touch of humidity will return in the air. Rain chances last into Friday ahead of a major warmup this weekend. Rainfall totals look to range from a quarter to three quarters of an inch by Thursday night.

90s remain in the forecast through early next week.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn