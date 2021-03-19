Weather Blog: Sunny and warm start to Spring!

Happy Friday everyone!

The sunshine has returned, but its still a pretty cold afternoon. Highs in many locations struggling to reach the freezing mark, and will stay in the teens to near 20 degrees overnight tonight. Mostly clear skies also remain with light winds from the south.

Your first day of spring is on Saturday and mother nature has an amazing forecast in store! Highs are expected to reach into the upper 40s and lower 50s Saturday afternoon along with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph. High pressure remains in control into the rest of the weekend and into early next week meaning we see sunshine and dry weather. Highs by Sunday and Monday are expected to be in the upper 50s and even lower 60s in some locations.

Our next potential for rainfall arrives Thursday and into Friday of next week! Have a wonderful weekend.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn