Weather Blog: Sunny and warm to start the workweek

Happy Sunday!

I hope you all enjoyed your extra hour of sleep today! Our sunset is now around 4:34pm this evening. Tonight skies remain partly to mostly clear with lows in the 30s as winds stay south 5-10 mph. The quiet forecast looks to remain into early next week!

Monday will feature some morning clouds, otherwise sunny into the afternoon with temperatures peaking in the mid to upper 50s. A weaker disturbance will increase clouds into Tuesday and bring some showers late Tuesday into early Wednesday before high pressure builds back in from the west. Temperatures look to stay in the 50s through the rest of the workweek.

Have a great evening and week ahead!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn