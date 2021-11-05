Weather Blog: Sunny and warmer conditions arrive Friday and into the weekend

Happy Friday!

Sunshine returns today after some patchy fog again this morning. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, peaking in the mid to upper 40s with winds light out of the south. Clear skies remain into the evening along with dry conditions. Tonight skies stay clear, with calm winds temperatures are expected to fall again, into the 20s and lower 30s for most. Widespread frost is likely again.

Your weekend forecast is shaping up nice! Sunshine remains both Saturday and Sunday as temperatures climb back closer to average in the lower 50s. Dry conditions also look to remain through early next week along with that sunshine. Eventually a few weak disturbances move through mid next week, meaning showers may return by Wednesday. Temperatures stay slightly above average though.

Have a great day and weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn