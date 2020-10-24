Weather Blog: Sunny, but chilly Sunday

Good Saturday afternoon to you!

The temp has dropped some 20-30 degrees or more in the past 24 hours, following Saturday morning’s cold front passage. The chilly air remains locked in for Sunday, though more sunshine is in the works.

Tonight, clouds linger stubbornly, especially over northern higher terrain, though the sun should make an appearance in most places by daybreak. The sun is out in full force tomorrow, though filtered by thin, high clouds north, but does little to warm us. It’s frosty tonight as the temp plummets to between the low 20s and mid 30s, only recovering into the low to mid 40s Sunday afternoon. Wind, from the north at 5-15 mph. Clouds increase late Sunday as the temp once again nosedives into the 20s and 30s.

Monday, a warm front lifts north and becomes the focus for our next round of wet weather. Very quickly, the temp returns to the 40s, but cold air may be harder to work through in the Adirondacks and north-central Vermont into the Northeast Kingdom. This will likely lead to a period of a light wintry mixed precip or even snow in these spots, especially between 1000-2500′, from sunrise through 9-10 AM.

Precip, regardless of type, is light, however. Slicks spots should be expected, but at this point, it doesn’t appear we’ll be breaking out the plows for anything other than salting. I would still anticipated a slower-than-normal commute, particularly if you haven’t had your winter tires put on yet. In total, rain should be less than 0.5″ in higher terrain and less than 0.25″ in lower spots. Mid to upper 40s Monday afternoon.

Have a fantastic rest of your weekend!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault