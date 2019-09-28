Weather Blog: Sunny, comfy and breezy Sunday





Good afternoon! Happy Saturday!

I hope your weekend is going well, despite the clouds and showers (warmth, too) Saturday. Things are shaping up for Fall-lovers, however, with cooler air and more sunshine on the way tomorrow.

This evening, scattered showers race through, leaving us with generally less than one-tenth of an inch additional rainfall. The temp maxes out in the 70s to near 80 degrees, before sliding overnight into the 40s to near 50 degrees behind a departing cold front. Gradually, tonight into Sunday morning, the cloud cover will clear up. Clouds may be slower to clear through higher terrain and east of the Green Mountains, but we’ll get there. It’s a mostly sunny Sunday afternoon.

The good news doesn’t end there. Not only is it sunny, but it’s also very refreshing with a cool upper 50s to low 60s top temp and a northwest breeze of 10-15 mph. Sunday night, areas of frost are possible through colder terrain as the temp drops into the 30s to near 40 degrees. Mostly sunny Monday with thin, high clouds rolling in late. Mid 60s.

It’s very wet midweek with showers bringing as much as 1-2″ of rain Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll catch a brief break Thursday, but more rain rolls in Friday. Much cooler air arrives late in the week, with a few snowflakes possibly mixing in with that rain over mountian peaks Thursday night to Friday morning. Brrr!

Have a great Sunday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault