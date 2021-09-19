Weather Blog: Sunny fall like forecast remains into Monday

Happy Sunday!

What a picture perfect day today turned out to be! Clear skies remain tonight with temperatures in the 40s for most as high pressure remain over the northeast. Winds will turn out of the south into Monday 5-10 mph allowing for temperatures to warm slightly, back in the mid 70s. However, the sunny and dry forecast remains into Monday and Tuesday.

The next chance for rain arrives late Wednesday as a cold front moves from west to east. Temperatures will fall behind this front into late week, back into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Have a great rest of your weekend and week ahead!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn