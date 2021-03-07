Weather Blog: Sunny forecast remains, warming trend next week

Happy Sunday!

Hopefully you are getting to enjoy the beautiful sunny end to the weekend, temperatures however are still below average in many locations, only peaking in the mid to upper 20s. Tonight partly to mostly clear skies remain along with calm winds. This is a perfect scenario for a very chilly forecast, as any heat towards the surface will most likely escape into the atmosphere as there is no cloud cover to keep it towards the surface. For this reason, I have most locations in the single digits tonight, close to zero degrees in the higher terrain in the NEK and Adirondacks.

Monday will feature a sunny start, so grab the sunglasses when heading out in the AM! Winds will switch out of the south into the afternoon as some clouds start to filter in by 4pm. This will allow us to warm closer to average, in the lower 30s for most. The warming trend then continues as a few spotty showers are possible Monday night with lows in the 20s. 40s and 50s still looking very likely into most of next week along with some sunshine!

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn