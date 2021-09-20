Weather Blog: Sunny last day of summer

Good evening!

Wow! Beautiful, stunning, picturesque…I’m not sure enough adjectives exist to describe Monday’s weather. We get a near-repeat Tuesday, before more unsettled, and, at times, soggy weather returns late week.

Tonight – Mostly clear with patchy fog; though fog shouldn’t be near as widespread nor as dense in most spots as it was Monday morning, thanks to an increasing south wind that doesn’t die off with sunset. It hits about 5-15 mph overnight, also helping to keep the temp milder, in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Tuesday – Fog will lift and clear by mid-morning, with abundant sunshine on tap throughout the day. The temp rebounds into the low to mid 70s with a blustery south wind of 15-25 mph, felt particularly throughout the Champlain Valley.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy. Mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

Wednesday – Happy Fall! Expect more clouds than sun with only a very slim chance for a brief shower (most likely seen across northern New York and throughout higher terrain). The wind will still be breezy out of the south, but likely just a hair calmer with only occasional gusts to 25 mph. Mid 70s.

Thursday into Friday – While timing differences remain among weather models, it’s likely a front swings through during this period late week and brings up to an inch or more of rainfall, with should not prompt any flood concerns. The temp ranges from the upper 60s to mid 70s during the day, both days, and hits the 50s to low 60s at night. Stay tuned for more details!

Have a nice night!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault