Weather Blog: Sunny & seasonable stretch of weather into early this week

Happy Sunday everyone!



A sunny day today with some afternoon clouds. Highs today peaked in the lower 70s and upper 60s. We stay dry into tonight with lows falling close to 50 degrees. Skies being to clear out as high pressure builds in for Monday. This will keep us mostly sunny and dry for more of Monday. Highs reach into the lower 70s.

Monday evening it looks like high pressure slowly moves out as a weaker disturbance moves in. This will bring some more clouds cover Monday night and early Tuesday with a few spotty showers possible. We then begin to warm up into the 80s close to 90 degrees by Wednesday with partly sunny skies.

The next chance for showers arrives Wednesday night and Thursday. The Climate Prediction Centers 8-14 day outlook keeps our area at or slightly below average temperature wise. Have a great week everyone.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn