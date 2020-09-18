Weather Blog: Sunny September days, with a fall chill in the air

I don’t know about you… but these are the sunny September days I look forward to all year long!

We are kicking off a long stretch of sunshine Friday, with mostly sunny skies (yes, that smoke haze is gone!) and a little bit of morning valley fog. Vermont’s southern-most counties are seeing a little bit more cloud cover last night, which kept this morning’s low temps mild, compared to northern zones that saw clear skies fell back into the 30’s and 40’s

We stick with the sunshine through the weekend, a great chance to get out and enjoy all the fall activities, like apple picking and foliage peeping! Especially with those cooler temperatures!

Sunshine isn’t going anywhere sticking around through the end of next week, which is great for outdoor recreation… not so good for the drought conditions. The latest drought monitor shows very little change for most of Vermont and the North Country. Severe drought conditions through much of New Hampshire, and south and western portions of the Northeast Kingdom.

Enjoy the sunshine!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley