Weather Blog: Sunny start gives way to more showers chances

We are off to a gorgeous start to the day, plenty of sunshine to help melt all the snow that fell late yesterday afternoon. (Don’t get mad at me… I hate it just as much as you!)

I bring both good and bad news… which would you like to hear first? The bad news… OK cool, there is another chance for a few rain and snow showers this afternoon.

You wouldn’t know it looking at Mount Mansfield this morning!

Clouds will bubble up during the afternoon and a few rain/snow showers pop up scooting by through the evening. Accumulations will range from a dusting to 2 inches in the higher terrain.

Any showers wrap up overnight and skies clear out allowing temperatures to take a tumble back into the low 30’s. Another night to make sure the sensitive plants are covered up!

Here is the good news: We have two days of beautiful sunshine, both Wednesday and Thursday. AND our temperatures are nearing 70° by the start of next week! Spring is finally settling in!

Happy Tuesday!

-Skytracker Meteorologsit Haley Bouley

