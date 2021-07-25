Weather Blog: Sunny start to the week, spotty showers and storms

Happy Sunday!

It was a rainy start to the day today, but sunshine has developed this afternoon. With a cold front approaching from the west, this will help create enough instability for a few evening showers and rumbles of thunder. Rain chances this evening wrap up around sunset and skies stay partly to mostly clear overnight. Lows fall into the mid 60s with winds light from the south.

Monday will feature a mostly sunny start, the same risk for a few afternoon showers and isolated storms remains through the afternoon, but most stay dry with highs seasonable in the lower 80s. Dew points stay in the 60s, so it will feel a bit muggy outside. Tuesday a frontal system brings some more widespread showers through the afternoon with cooler temperatures. Highs stay in the 70s through the rest of the workweek.

Have a great evening!

-Skytacker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn