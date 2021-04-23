Weather Blog: Sunny start to the weekend, rain chances by Sunday

Happy Friday!

Sunshine has returned today with temperatures warmer as well! Highs peaked in the mid 50s for most, with winds breezy out of the west 10-20 mph. Winds will subside tonight to around 5-10 mph out of the south. Mostly clear skies will develop with lows in the lower 40s.

Saturday will feature sunshine with increasing afternoon clouds cover. Highs will be warmer than average again peaking in the mid to upper 60s. Winds remain south 5-10 mph. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with showers arriving after the midnight hour. Sunday will feature widespread light rainfall, so most likely a good day to get things done around the house. Highs will be slightly cooler too in the mid 50s.

By next week sunshine returns with mainly dry weather. An even bigger warming trend arrives by mid next week with many locations in the 70s to near 80 degrees.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn