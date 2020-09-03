Weather Blog: Sunny stretch through the weekend

After a little rain overnight a few spots are waking up to fog this morning. Especially along the river valleys and local stream, keep an eye out for changing visibilty.

The fog will have cleared off by 9 AM and we are left with partly to mostly sunny skies, a few more clouds by afternoon especially in south and eastern portions of the region. Temperatures are still warm climbing above average into the low 80’s

Overnight expect mostly clear skies, a few more clouds and the slight chance for a few showers or sprinkles, especially in the North Country. That front washes itself out as it moves to the east, and will have cleared the region by day break, giving way mostly clear skies by sunrise.

Friday is another mostly sunny day, but not quite a warm with temperatures climbing into the mid 70’s

Low to mid 70’s with sunshine through the weekend, should be great for any outdoor activities!

Labor Day is looking a bit unsettled with more clouds, rain chances and breezy winds.

Happy Thursday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley