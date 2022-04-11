Our incoming week of weather will feature many ups and downs when it comes to disturbances passes through. The only consistency we’ll find with the forecast will come via temperatures. Daytime highs will remain well above average for much of the week. However, this morning we are beginning the day below average with readings near the freezing mark. Make sure to dress for the cold this morning, but be sure you have a wardrobe change in mind for the afternoon as sunshine returns in full along with milder temperatures.

The afternoon will feature mostly sunny skies, highs in the upper 50s to low 60s, and north to south winds of 5-10 mph. It will be a dry afternoon of weather, as well, so make it a point to get outside and soak up as much sunshine as you can. Clouds will begin to increase by the evening commute home from school/work all ahead of our weather-maker for Tuesday morning.

Overnight into Tuesday morning, isolated sprinkles/showers will begin to break out. The better chance for heavier and steadier rainfall will arrive in time for the Tuesday morning commute. It will result in ponding/puddling and low visibility from time to time. The windshield wipers and low beams will need to be on during the first half of tomorrow. Rainfall totals will average 0.25″ to as much as 0.50″.

Our Tuesday system is a fast mover with rainfall only lasting through the late morning. Clearing skies, sunshine, and mild temperatures are forecast for the second half of the day. Highs will manage the upper 50s to low 60s.