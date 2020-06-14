Weather Blog: Sunny, warm and dry stretch into next week

Happy Sunday.

Today was a bit warmer with many of us topping off in the mid to upper 60s. Still tracking cloud cover tonight, and a few clouds into Monday however more sunshine develops with warming temperatures. Tonight we fall back into the 40s near 50 degrees. Monday we top off in the lower 70s with low humidity.

Tuesday through Friday we look sunny, warm and dry. Humidity will start to increase mid to late week as it begins to feel more sticky outside. Highs Wednesday through Sunday remain in the 80s even close to 90 degrees late week in a few locations. The Climate Preciditon Center keeps the Northeast US above average in their 8-14 day temperatures outlook. So if you missed the summer warmth, it looks to remain for us!

With all the sunshine in the forecast make sure to stay hydrated and lather on that sunscreen!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn