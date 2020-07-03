Weather Blog: Sunny, warm and mainly dry 4th of July

Happy Friday!

A mainly dry day for northern Vermont, NH, and NY with some sunshine developing as well! Showers remain in central and southern VT and NH through this evening before we dry out tonight. Lows overnight fall into the 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Your 4th of July forecast is looking decent! Lower humidity, highs in the mid to upper 80s and mostly sunny skies. A few spotty showers are possible in the afternoon but most look to stay dry. Overall a great holiday forecast. Shower chances arrive again into Sunday afternoon with highs remaining hot and humid into next week.

By mid-next week, we could watch multiple days of 90 degrees again, as summer remains in full force!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn