Weather Blog: Sunny weather brings abnormally dry conditions

Ahhh it’s another day of mostly sunny skies all across Vermont New York and New Hampshire! This weather couldn’t be more perfect… but unfortunately, we need a little bit of rain. The latest drought monitor shows abnormally dry conditions through much of Vermont, Northern NY & NH with the exception of the Northeast Kingdom.

It’s a great time to be a hay farmer, but the rest of us are left with regularly watering the garden. The forecast isn’t looking too great for rain either through the next week or two, with just a chance for afternoon showers and storms.

Speaking of showers and storms, we have a few chances to talk about this weekend. Here is how things are shaping up:

Today: Mostly sunny and slightly more humid. Temperatures climb to the mid to upper 80’s nearing 90°

Tonight: Clear and quiet, with temperatures falling to the upper 50’s

Friday: Mostly sunny to start with a chance for a few showers and storms, especially over the higher terrain. Storms will primarily feature heavy rain and lightning. Temperatures climb to near 90° and dewpoints are in the upper 60’s

Saturday: It’s the first day of summer and it sure is feeling like it, with mostly sunny skies to start, and afternoon chance for showers and storms and temperatures climbing to the upper 80’s near 90° and dewpoints in the 60’s

Sunday: Father’s day will start out dry and mostly sunny but keep an eye to the sky for the afternoon as showers and storms bubble up over the higher terrain. Temperatures are still warm in the upper 80’s to low 90’s

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Chance for an afternoon storm. Upper 80’s

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley