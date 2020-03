Today: Partly to mostly sunny with a few fair-weather clouds as temperatures climb to the upper 30’s to low 40’s

Tonight: Increasing clouds with temperatures falling to the low 20’s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few passing snow showers. A dusting to an inch possible especially in the North Country. Upper 30’s

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Low 30’s

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Low 40’s

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Upper 40’s to low 50’s