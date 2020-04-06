Weather Blog: Sunshine ahead along with mild temperatures





Good evening!

The weekend is coming to an end, but better weather is also on our doorstep. A weakening cold front has cleared the region, this is why a few rain showers were around during the afternoon on Sunday. Temperatures made it into the 50s for many. Rather comfortable for early April. As we get into the overnight, clouds will quickly move out as drier air rapidly pushes in from the north and west. Temperatures drop to the middle 30s tonight. A dome of high pressure (usually associated with fair weather) moves in from the west. This is good news for Monday!

Waking up tomorrow morning there will be lots of sunshine, in fact, the April sun will do its job and rather quickly warm us up into the afternoon. Fun fact, the April sun angle is actually equivalent to the sun angle we’d see in mid-September, so sun screen will come in handy! How about low and middle 50s for many, with blue skies right through sunset tomorrow. No complaints from me! Take a bike ride, a walk, or just open up the windows!

Tuesday will feature another repeat of Monday, just with a few extra clouds in the afternoon, but temperatures make it into the low and middle 50s as well. Now unfortunately, mother nature can’t fully let go of late winter like weather, and come mid to late week, an unsettled pattern with rain and snow showers will return. High temperatures will be slightly below average as we only make it into the middle 40s. Our average high is on either side of 50 this time of year.

Have a great week! Hope the weather brightens your moods tomorrow!

~ Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki