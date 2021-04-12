Weather Blog: Sunshine and clouds remain with warm temperatures

Hello! I hope you had a great weekend. Burlington got to 70° Sunday afternoon for the 4th day in a row! We're already ahead of the game in the warmth department when you consider that Burlington only averages 3 days at or above 70° in April. I know it's hard to not get spring fever after a stretch like that but we're going to be cooling off for a while but I still wouldn't call it "cold". There was quite the temperature spread Sunday afternoon with the Champlain Valley hanging out in the 70s with parts of the Upper Valley in the 50s!

Sunday night, skies will stay mostly cloudy with a couple passing showers around. The best chances at rain will be across far southwest Vermont & the central Adirondacks. Otherwise, apart from a stray sprinkle or two, the rest of us will be dry with lows in the low to mid 40s. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will remain ever so slightly unsettled. Expect a good mix of clouds & sun each day with just a small chance at showers. Meanwhile, highs each afternoon will be on either side of 60°. It sounds chilly but remember, average highs for early to mid April are around 53°. Lows each night will be near 40°.