Weather Blog: Sunshine and clouds remain with warm temperatures

Happy Monday everyone!
Some sunshine today, but cloud cover has increased into the afternoon hours. Temperatures still managed to climb into the 50s in southern VT and into the mid 60s for the north country. Tonight skies stay partly cloudy as winds stay east at 5-10 mph. We stay dry with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Tuesday will once again feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds, along with dry conditions. Highs will also remain above average in the mid 60s. Winds will turn out of the northwest 5-10 mph. A few light shower chances are possible into Wednesday. More rain and even some mountain snow/a wintry mix looking possible Thursday afternoon and into Friday. Temperatures fall late week back into the upper 50s by Friday.
Have a great evening!
– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn