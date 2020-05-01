Weather Blog: Sunshine and showers over the weekend

Good evening!

Lingering showers through central and southern Vermont and New Hampshire will slip south this evening with clouds breaking apart more and more overnight. That slow clearing leaves us with just higher terrain clouds and a few stubborn sprinkles early Saturday. Otherwise, we’re trending mostly sunny tomorrow, up until mid to late afternoon when more clouds begin streaming in from the west. Upper 30s to low 40s tonight; low 60s Saturday afternoon. Wind, from the north 5-15 mph.

Those increasing clouds late Saturday will lead to scattered, light rain showers passing through Saturday night to Sunday morning. Mid to low 40s. Sunday afternoon brings more sunshine as those morning clouds exit. Mid to upper 60s. Light wind from the south. Rain returns once again by Monday and it’s followed up by unseasonably chilly temps next week.

Have a fantastic weekend!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault