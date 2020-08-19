Weather Blog: Sunshine and spot shower chances Wednesday

It’s a beautiful start in some spots, foggy in others! The fog will be burning off over the next couple of hours giving way to mostly sunny skies, and temperatures climbing into the low to mid 70’s

The only exception is a few spot showers bubbling up in south and central Vermont, but I wouldn’t alter any plans for fear of rain, most will remain dry!

Tonight skies clear out, and it’s another comfortable, bordering chilly night as temperatures fall back into the upper 40’s and low 50’s, even a few spots in the NEK and Adirondacks touching the upper 30’s

Thursday is another day of sunshine, blue skies and a few fair weather clouds. Another gorgeous day with temperture climbing into the upper 70’s

Friday has an approaching area of energy that is changing the forecast ever so slightly. Although I think it will still be a pleasant day, your going to find a bit more clouds cover and the chance for a few spot showers

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley