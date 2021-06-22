Weather Blog: Sunshine and warming up

Good evening!

It’s been a day that felt more like October than June – and looked like it, too. Plenty of cloud cover and a cold front creeping past overhead has kept temps in the 50s and 60s; a little weather whiplash compared to yesterday’s 90s and thunderstorms. Tonight, the temp dips into the 40s to near 50 degrees with a northwest wind around 10 mph and clearing clouds after midnight. Tomorrow is mostly sunny and a tad milder, reaching into the low 70s. Wednesday actually kicks off a three day sunny stretch that features high temperatures in the low 80s by Thursday and Friday.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault