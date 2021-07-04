Weather Blog: Sunshine and warmth return to start the week

Happy 4th of July everyone!

Some sunshine has started to poke through the clouds this afternoon as temperatures warm into the lower 70s. Tonight clouds continue to depart the region with lows falling into the 50s for most.

Sunshine returns into the day on Monday along with high temperatures in the mid to lower 80s, seasonable for this time of year. Dewpoints will also start to rise into the lower 60s, meaning it may feel a bit humid again. Winds will be south 5-10 mph. Showers arrive late Monday night as a frontal system approaches, this will also introduce the thunderstorm risk into Tuesday. Highs Tuesday will peak in the mid to upper 80s.

Have a great rest of your holiday weekend!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn