Weather Blog: Sunshine develops today with warmer temperatures

Happy Wednesday!

The rain chances are gone today and so is most of the cloud cover, but not right away. Early this morning we are waking up to patchy dense fog that is reducing visibility along with partly to mostly cloudy skies. High pressure is moving in, so clouds decrease through the morning giving way to afternoon sunshine. High temperatures will be warmer as well, near 70 degrees by 4pm.

Tonight skies remain clear with lows in the 40s to near 50 degrees. Winds stay calm. The sunny and warm forecast stays in place for Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Into the weekend a frontal system will bring additional cloud cover and eventually some rain chances Sunday and Monday. Otherwise, temperatures outlooks keep us above average even into next week – so enjoy to fall warmth!

Have a great day!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn