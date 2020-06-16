Weather Blog: Sunshine remains, hot and humid to end the week

Happy Tuesday!

Another sunny day with highs back in the 80s for many of us! Tonight we cool off into the mid to upper 50s under clear skies and calm winds. High pressure remains in control across the northeast.

Tomorrow we warm up quickly with many locations in the mid to upper 80s by the afternoon. The UV Index will be very high so make sure you are wearing sunscreen when outdoors for extended periods of time. We remain sunny into Thursday and Friday as highs peak near 90 degrees. We are watching the potential for a Heat Wave Thursday, Friday, and Saturday (we need three consecutive days of 90 degrees or warmer) but right now it looks like many areas remain in the upper 80s close to 90.

We will continue to fine-tune the forecast as we get closer, but the big picture is sunshine, warmth, and humidity on the rise. The next rain chance looks to arrive Saturday afternoon as a frontal system approaches the area.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn