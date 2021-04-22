Weather Blog: Sunshine returns Friday, warming up

Happy Thursday!

Snow showers linger this afternoon, otherwise we are dry tonight with clouds decreasing. Temperatures will remain chilly along with winds west around 10-15 mph. Overnight lows will once again be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. High pressure begins to build into the region as we track more sunshine and warmer temperatures by tomorrow.

Friday will feature some clouds early, otherwise sunny skies into the afternoon with winds still breezy. Winds will be west 10-15 mph and gusting up to 25 mph at times. Highs will be closer to average peaking in the mid 50s. The sunny stretch remains into Saturday with highs reaching into the mid 60s for most. Clouds will increase Saturday afternoon as showers arrive Saturday night lasting into Sunday.

Early next week is looking sunny again with even warmer temperatures by mid next week where 70s could return.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn