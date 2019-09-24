Weather Blog: Sunshine returns midweek





Good evening!

Another dreary day is in the books, but sunshine makes a slow return and brief appearance Wednesday. Then, we’re back to rain coats Thursday.

Tonight, any last showers over southern Vermont and New Hampshire come to a close. Clouds begin to break apart, though linger well into Wednesday morning over northern higher terrain, including the Northeast Kingdom. Eventually, through the day tomorrow, clouds peel back returning us to sunshine by the afternoon. The temp falls to the 40s tonight, and then rebounds into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees Wednesday. Light south wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday is partly sunny with scattered showers developing by the afternoon. The rain won’t be as heavy as Monday, but those showers do take us right into the evening. Again, near 70 degrees. Friday, the back-and-forth continues. It’s sunny again. But, still near average, in the upper 60s. Rain comes right back into the picture Saturday.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault