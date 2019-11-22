Weather Blog: Sunshine returns Saturday









Good evening! Happy Friday!

Today’s cold front is cruising off to the east and behind it scattered snow showers are winding down. We’re quiet, but cooler, through the first half of the weekend with some getting in on another light mix by Sunday.

Tonight, as snow tapers off, clouds will slowly clear out and the temp will plummet into the mid teens to mid 20s. For those venturing out this evening, a still strong west northwest wind gusting to 30 mph will make it feel colder than it actually is. That wind will finally turn off and shift to out of the south at a measly 5 mph or so, Saturday morning.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny with a high in the mid to upper 30s. It’s a great start to the weekend, but we do not go two-for-two with increasing clouds by the late afternoon and evening. Those clouds are a precursor to a glancing blow from a coastal storm.

That storm largely stays far to our south and east. But, on the northern and westernmost edges, snow will inch into southern and central Vermont, into the Northeast Kingdom and New Hampshire. That snow won’t total more than a coating to 1-3″ at maximum and may mix with rain through broad valleys. Northern New York and the Champlain Valley look to miss out on this one. High temp, mid to upper 30s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault