Weather Blog: Sunshine returns with a dry afternoon expected

Happy Thursday!

We are starting your morning with some patchy fog across the region, especially in the valleys so take it slow on the roads early. Once temperatures stray away from the dew points as the sun rises, fog should lift giving way to sunny skies! Highs today are expected to peak in the mid to upper 70s with light northerly winds. Dewpoints remain in the 50s, so it will be feeling comfortable and less humid.

Tonight a weak disturbance moves in from the northwest, this will cause an uptick in cloud cover and a few showers to develop tonight and last into Friday. Overnight lows fall into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. A mixture of sunshine and clouds is expected as we wrap up the workweek with spotty showers. Highs stay in the mid 70s before warming close to 80 for the start of the weekend along with more sunshine.

Our next rain chance arrives along a cold front and could also bring a few storms Sunday. Have a great day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn