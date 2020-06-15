Weather Blog: Sunshine stretching through the end of the week

If you couldn’t tell from the title of this weather blog… It’s going to be sunny for DAYYSS!

We are settling into a very dry stretch of weather, with temperatures starting off seasonable in the low to mid 70’s, but ending well above average in the upper 80’s, nearing 90°

With all this dry weather, your lawn and gardens will definitely need some extra care and regular watering!

But hey, it’s a perfect week to get out on the lake, especially by the end of the week, you’re going to want to be near a body of water!

Here is how the week is setting up!

Today: Mostly sunny, low to mid 70’s with a NW wind at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear and cool, with temperatures falling to the mid 40’s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Low 80’s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Mid 80’s

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Upper 80’s, with dewpoints in the upper 60’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, afternoon showers. Nearing 90° with dewpoints in the upper 60’s

Have a great Monday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

