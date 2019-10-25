Weather Blog: Sunshine, then rain over the weekend







Good evening! Happy Fri-YAY!

It’s been an overcast work week finale and now light rain has moved in. It sticks around through the first half of the weekend, gives us a bit of a hiatus Saturday, then returns with vengeance Sunday. Let’s take it day-by-day.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy with steady, light rain stretching across the Adirondacks into southern and central Vermont (and north towards US Rt. 2) and then into the Northeast Kingdom. Rainfall totals of around 0.10-0.25″ are expected by midnight. Early tomorrow morning, rain rolls out, slowly taking the clouds with it. Low temp, 30s. Light northeast wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday – Morning clouds break apart, yielding to a mostly sunny day. Temps are cool with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Wind, light from the northwest, still just 5-10 mph. Clouds start to fill back in during the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, but mainly dry. 30s to near 40 degrees.

Sunday – Rain rolls in during the mid to late morning, and sticks around through the afternoon, before tapering off by the evening. Showers may be heavy at times and rainfall totals of 0.5-1.5″ should be anticipated. A strong southeast wind kicks up to between 10-20 mph sustained with gusts to 25-40 mph. Upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Have a wonderful weekend!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault