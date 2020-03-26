Weather Blog: Sunshine to close out the week

Good evening!

A quick-moving, rather weak cold front swings through Thursday evening bringing brief, light to moderate rain showers. Ahead of the front, a brisk south wind hits us at 10-20 mph, but that wind weakens and shifts to out of the north-northwest for a relatively calm Friday. The temp drops into the low to mid 30s, then rebounds into the mid to upper 40s tomorrow. Clouds decrease Friday morning gifting us afternoon sunshine.

Saturday is mostly sunny, though thin, high clouds begin to reappear by mid-afternoon. Top temp, near 50 degrees, after starting around 30 degrees. It’s the nicer of the two days this weekend, with widespread rain hanging around Sunday and Monday. Two-day rain totals will likely exceed one inch areawide, prompting a concern for minor flooding along already very swollen waterways. Sunday morning in eastern Vermont and throughout the mountains may begin with a slushy wet snow that accumulates to generally under an inch, before we make that transition to rain.

Have a fantastic Friday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault