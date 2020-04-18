Weather Blog: Sunshine to end today before showers enter Sunday

Happy Saturday everyone!

Some sunshine to end your day today as highs warmed back into the upper 40s near 50 degrees. Most of us staying dry tonight with clearing skies and lows falling close to freezing. We begin on a dry note as we move into Sunday before a cold front brings showers into the afternoon.

Tomorrow morning waking up to some sunshine, clouds increase with showers arriving in Northern NY first, moving their way towards the southeast through the afternoon. Scattered in nature so we will have some dry times, but a dreary end to the weekend. Highs on Sunday top off in the mid-50s, very seasonable for this time of year. Showers will linger into Sunday night and early Monday before more sunshine returns as high pressure builds in ahead of our next system. Highs on Monday back near 50 degrees.

Our next storm system arrives Tuesday with rain chances and a wintry mix for higher elevations in the Northeast Kingdom and the North Country in New York. Breezy winds will develop out of the south as we warm back into the low 50s.

Have a great weekend and enjoy some time outdoors this evening!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn