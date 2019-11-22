Weather Blog: Sunshine to help kick off opening day for many ski resorts

It’s a quiet start to the day Friday, as we have settled into the dry sector of our low-pressure system. Last night the warm front passed by bringing a few light showers and now all eyes are on the cold front moving into the Saint Lawerence Valley just before 8:30.

Although temperatures are mild to start off the day, behind the front temperatures will fall back into the upper 20’s and low 30’s by 5 p.m.

It’s an absolutely gorgeous day Saturday, perfect for the opening day of many area ski resorts! Sunshine and temps in the mid 30’s

Although there is still a lot of uncertainty as to what Sunday will bring, what we know now is there will be a low-pressure system tracking across southern New England, early Sunday morning. This system isn’t working with a lot of cold air to the north so much of it will fall as rain and mixed precip, with a band of snow setting up in our south and eastern zones. Right now totals will range from an inch to up to 4 inches in the southern mountain of Killington and Mt. Ascutney.

Have a wonderful weekend

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

