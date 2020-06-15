Weather Blog: Sunshine, warmth, and more sunshine!

Happy Monday everyone!

A sunny and dry day today with warmer temperatures that are much more seasonable for this time of year. Most of us topped off in the mid to lower 70s. Tonight we see clear skies remaining with lows falling into the upper 40s and low 50s. Low humidity remains for us as well, so open up those windows!

Tuesday another sunny day is in store, winds remain light out of the west 0-5 mph. Highs peak above average near 80 degrees. The UV index will be high so just a reminder to lather on the sunscreen if you are headed out! Damage to your skin can occur in just under 15 minutes.

Overall we stay dry sunny and hot Tuesday through Friday. Showers and a few storms look to arrive for the weekend for the official start to Summer!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn