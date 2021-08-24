Weather Blog: Sunshine, warmth Wednesday

Good evening!

Henri’s last cloud cover exited today leaving us with Tuesday afternoon sunshine and a high temp in the mid 80s to near 90 degrees. Tomorrow, the heat returns. We’re right back up near 90° Wednesday afternoon, after dipping into the mid and upper 60s tonight under a mostly clear sky with patchy valley fog. Late Wednesday, a weakening wave drops south out of eastern Ontario, bringing a chance for showers and t’storms to the St. Lawrence River Valley. That activity should decrease as it approaches the Adirondacks and fizzle out Wednesday night.

Have a great day!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault