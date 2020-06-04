Weather Blog: Sunshine with summer-like temperatures

Despite a few morning rain showers, the sunshine is back out in many spots, and drier weather is with most of us through the day ahead.

The only exception is a few extra clouds in northern zones and a slight chance for a stray shower. Again, I’m really thinking most will remain dry as temperatures climb to the upper 70’s to low 80’s

Overnight skies are clear, and they stay that way for the most part through morning as temperatures fall back to the 50’s

Friday starts off on the sunnier side of things but then clouds build in for the afternoon and a few spot showers and storms bubble up. Temperatures are feeling very summer-like in the upper 80’s to low 90’s

Showers rumble through overnight and through part of the day Saturday, with sunshine back for Sunday’s forecast.