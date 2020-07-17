Weather Blog: Sweltering weekend forecast!

SkyTracker Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms through the afternoon. Rainfall totals nearing 0.25″ with a few spots touching a half an inch. Temperature climb to the upper 70’s to low 80’s while dewpoints are sticky in the upper 60’s. Rain wraps up around dinner-time, with a little bit of clearing likely before sunset.

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear as temperatures fall to the low 60’s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, upper 80’s to low 90’s

Sunday: Very Warm! Mostly sunny, with temperatures climbing to the mid to upper 90’s, dewpoints in the upper 60’s and heat index values nearing 100°

Sunday Night: A few scattered showers. Temps falling to the low 70’s

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Low 90’s

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog