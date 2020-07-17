Weather Blog: Sweltering weekend forecast!

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms through the afternoon. Rainfall totals nearing 0.25″ with a few spots touching a half an inch. Temperature climb to the upper 70’s to low 80’s while dewpoints are sticky in the upper 60’s. Rain wraps up around dinner-time, with a little bit of clearing likely before sunset.

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear as temperatures fall to the low 60’s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, upper 80’s to low 90’s

Sunday: Very Warm! Mostly sunny, with temperatures climbing to the mid to upper 90’s, dewpoints in the upper 60’s and heat index values nearing 100°

Sunday Night: A few scattered showers. Temps falling to the low 70’s

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Low 90’s