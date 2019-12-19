Weather Blog: Teeth Chattering cold!

If you’ve walked outside this morning, you know exactly what I’m talking about… It’s COLD!

Actual air temperatures are in the single digits BELOW zero! Saranac Lake has fallen to -12° and the winds aren’t helping anyone out! Blustery out of the north and west at 10-20 mph, the wind chills have fallen to the twenties below zero!

The good news is the sunshine peeking out from behind the clouds in some spots… and eventually, those clouds clear out and everyone will be needing the sunglasses this afternoon!

Temps for Thursday… although warmer than where we started this morning, are still cold… in the teens and single digits above zero.

We stay cold through the day Friday with another day of sunny skies and a few fair-weather clouds.

It isn’t until Saturday that we finally find some mild air temperatures, climbing into the upper 20’s with a few more clouds, and the slightest chance for a flurry or two!

Happy Friday Junior! (Thursday)

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley