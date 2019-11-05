Weather Blog: Temperatures are going downhill from here

It’s a cloudy and rainy Tuesday, with light rain moving in ahead of a cold front. Winds are breezy out of the south at 10-15 with gust up to 25 mph. Temperatures for the day climb to the upper 40’s to low 50’s, the warmest air we’ll feel all week.

Wednesday’s forecast features some sunshine, but behind that cold front temperatures are going to take a tumble only climbing to the low 40’s for the day… and that’s just the start.

Then we get to Thursday and Friday.

Say it ain’t SNOW!!!! Yes, snow is in the forecast, and this time you might need to make sure the shovel is nearby.

There is still a lot of uncertainty as to how much snow we could see, but we are becoming more and more confident that this is becoming a northern New England storm, rather than a Southern New England storm like model trends were suggesting earlier this week.

What we do know is behind this system is some of the coldest air we’ve seen since last winter! Friday and Saturday’s high temperatures are barely going to make it out of the 20’s!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley