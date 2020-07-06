Weather Blog: Temperatures climbing well above average by the end of the week

Despite a few afternoon showers Sunday (unfortunately happening right as I started grilling dinner) we had an absolutely beautiful Fourth of July weekend!

And good news for folks who enjoy the weekend, we have another day of beautiful weather for the start of the week!

Monday morning and we are starting off with quite a bit of fog, over the Champlain Valley, and Adirondacks.

You can’t see Whiteface from the Mirror Lake camera, but you can really see the fog over Mirror Lake from the Whiteface camera!

The fog will burn off by late morning, leave mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the low to mid 80’s

Monday is shaping up to be the coolest day of the week ahead, as temperatures by the end of the week soar into the mid 90’s, with high humidity it’s going to be a blood boiling stretch of weather!

Tuesday starts off mostly sunny, with a few areas of patchy fog. Temperatures climb to the upper 80’s and dewpoint creep back into the mid 60’s.

Wednesday will likely be our first 90° day this week, with dewpoints in the mid to upper 60’s it’s going to feel sticky!

By the end of the week, we’ll likely see another heat wave as temperatures touch the mid 90’s! Potentially record-breaking!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley