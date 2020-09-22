Weather Blog: Temperatures creep up by the end of the week

SkyTracker Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s a mostly sunny start to the day, but just like we saw last week, smoke from wildfires out west have moved into the upper atmosphere, filtering out the sunshine and creating a milking look to the sky.

Temperatures for Tuesday are still slightly below average, climbing into the mid 60’s, but we’ll say good by to the cool weather for a little while with temperatures creeping into the mid to upper 70’s by the weekend.

Clouds will build in overnight as a cold front swings through Wednesday. Expect a few spot showers or sprinkles otherwise it’s a mostly dry day with temperatures climbing to the low 70’s

Thursday’s forecast was looking sunny but there may be a few more clouds and spot showers for the afternoon as a front swings through a little bit earlier than expected.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog