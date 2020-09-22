Weather Blog: Temperatures creep up by the end of the week

It’s a mostly sunny start to the day, but just like we saw last week, smoke from wildfires out west have moved into the upper atmosphere, filtering out the sunshine and creating a milking look to the sky.

Temperatures for Tuesday are still slightly below average, climbing into the mid 60’s, but we’ll say good by to the cool weather for a little while with temperatures creeping into the mid to upper 70’s by the weekend.

Clouds will build in overnight as a cold front swings through Wednesday. Expect a few spot showers or sprinkles otherwise it’s a mostly dry day with temperatures climbing to the low 70’s

Thursday’s forecast was looking sunny but there may be a few more clouds and spot showers for the afternoon as a front swings through a little bit earlier than expected.