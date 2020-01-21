Weather Blog: Temperatures creeping up through the week

It’s a calm, peaceful start to the day, with the waning crescent moon rising over the Champlain Valley.

It’s one of the coldest starts of the new year, with morning lows falling below zero in most locations. The good news is the winds are relatively light, keeping the windchills in check.

Today: Quiet weather continues through the day Tuesday, with a few fair-weather clouds and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures climb to the middle to upper teens.

Tonight: quiet and calm with temps remaining steady in the middle teens and a slight chance for a northern mountain flurry.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with temperatures climbing into the low 30’s

Thursday: Partly sunny with temperatures in the mid 30’s

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley