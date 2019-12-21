Weather Blog: Temperatures going up, will the snow cover last?





Hope everyone enjoyed their Saturday! It has been a relatively cold day with highs in the middle and upper 20s, it will be a much different evening and overnight as more clouds will move overhead. Temperatures will remain in the low 20s late tonight with a few upper teens possible. Still bundle up, but it won’t be as punishing as yesterday!

Sunday is a good day to get shopping done and perhaps hit the road for the Christmas holiday. The day will feature a mix of sun and clouds and it certainly will not be as cold, how about upper 30s to just about 40? I’m sure some of you will shave a layer off the normal wardrobe, it will feel much more manageable to be outside.

If you are scheduling travel plans early next week, we look to be in good shape! I’ve emphasized the green light for all three rather busy travel days. In fact, if travel takes you anywhere across the northeast, it looks to be dry with no big storms to speak of.

Christmas Day itself on Wednesday looks to be around average in terms of temperatures, no extremes this year, middle 30s for highs and low to middle 20s for lows all under dry conditions. A white Christmas looks likely for many (in terms of snow that is already on the ground), especially across the Adirondacks, Green Mountains, and the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont. The Champlain Valley will have a close call, but a couple inches might remain on the ground despite warming temperatures, so a festive feel should encompass your holiday no doubt. We will take it!

Enjoy your Saturday night!

~ Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki