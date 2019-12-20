Weather Blog: Temperatures moderate into the weekend

Well, it was a mostly cloudy start to Friday here in the Champlain Valley, but eventually, the clouds cleared out and now the sun is out!

That sunshine isn’t making temps feel any warmer, only climbing into the mid-teens by afternoon.

Good news for the weekend, we eventually soar into the upper 20’s Saturday after a chilly single-digit start, and skies are partly to mostly sunny.

Overnight, clouds thicken back up and a few flurries pass right along the international border by early Sunday morning. Expect little to no accumulations, and a partly to mostly cloudy day Sunday. Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 30’s

Have a great weekend

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley